Pacers make progress in ICC Test rankings

DUBAI: Windies captain Jason Holder and Australia’s Pat Cummins led a charge of the fast brigade in the ICC Test Player Rankings after their sides completed commanding victories over England and Sri Lanka, respectively, says an ICC release.

Holder’s five wickets in the Antigua Test have lifted him four places to a career-best sixth position after the Windies scored an impressive 10-wicket win over England to take an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Holder, who last week became the first Windies player since ICC Cricket Hall of Famer Sir Gary Sobers to top the list of Test all-rounders, added another feather to his cap by reaching a tally of 778 rating points, the highest by any Windies bowler since the retirement of Courtney Walsh in 2001.

The player of the match in Antigua though was Kemar Roach, who grabbed four wickets in each innings. He was rewarded with a jump of eight slots to 12th position, just one place behind his compatriot Shannon Gabriel, who advanced one slot.

The presence of three Windies bowlers in the top 12 is reminiscent of the dominance of their pace bowlers in the past, and the best since they had four in the top 12 in mid-1996 —Curtley Ambrose (first), Courtney Walsh (fifth), Ian Bishop (seventh) and Kenny Benjamin (12th).

Australia fast bowlers too have made a mark in the latest rankings update. Pat Cummins has reached a career-best second position after taking four wickets in the Canberra Test while new-ball bowler Mitchell Starc’s Player of the Match haul of 10 wickets has lifted him 10 places to 15th position after the 366-run victory.

Other bowlers to improve in the latest rankings update include Moeen Ali of England (up two places to 28th) and Marnus Labuschagne of Australia (up 20 places to a career-best 54th).

In the rankings for batsmen, Usman Khawaja has gained three slots to reach 13th position after an unbeaten 101 in the second innings while his teammate Travis Head has gained a whopping 23 slots to reach a career-best 20th position after scores of 161 and 59 not out. The Windies batsmen to advance include Kraigg Brathwaite (up one place to 33rd), Shane Dowrich (up two places to 45th), Shai Hope (up five places to 46th) and Darren Bravo (up two places to 55th) after his determined 50 in 342 minutes.

For England, Jonny Bairstow’s first-innings half-century has helped him push up two places to 23rd position while wicketkeeper Ben Foakes has gained eight places to reach 64th in the list.

Meanwhile, there has been no change in the ICC Test Team Rankings, which are updated at the end of each series. Australia though have gained three points after winning the two Tests against Sri Lanka. They remain in fifth position with 104 points while Sri Lanka have lost two points but stay ahead of Pakistan with 89 points.

Sri Lanka, however, face the prospect of slipping behind Pakistan during an upcoming two-Test tour of South Africa should they suffer another series loss.

On the other hand, second-placed South Africa risk losing their second position, depending on how results pan out in that series as well as the last match of the Windies-England series in St Lucia.

ICC Test Team Rankings: 1. India 116 points, 2. South Africa 110, 3. England 108, 4. New Zealand 107, 5. Australia 104, 6. Sri Lanka 89, 7. Pakistan 88, 8. West Indies 70, 9. Bangladesh 69, 10. Zimbabwe 13, 11. Afghanistan 0, 12. Ireland 0.

Player Rankings: Batsmen (top 10): 1. Virat Kohli (Ind) 922 points, 2. K. Williamson (NZ) 897, 3. C. Pujara (Ind) 881, 4. Steve Smith (Aus) 857, 5. Henry Nicholls (NZ) 763, 6. David Warner (Aus) 756, 7. Aiden Markram (SA) 741, 8. Joe Root (Eng) 740, 9. Hashim Amla (SA) 711, 10. Dean Elgar (SA) 693.

Bowlers (top 10): 1. Kagiso Rabada (SA) 882, 2. Pat Cummins (Aus) 878, 3. James Anderson (Eng) 860, 4. Vernon Philander (SA) 809, 5. Ravindra Jadeja (Ind) 794, 6. Jason Holder (Win) 778, 7. Trent Boult (NZ) 771, 8. Mohammad Abbas (Pak) 770, 9. Tim Southee (NZ) 767, 10. R. Ashwin (Ind) 763.

All-rounders (top five): 1. Jason Holder (Win) 448, 2. S. Al Hasan (Ban) 415, 3. R. Jadeja (Ind) 387, 4. V. Philander (SA) 341, 5. Ben Stokes (Eng) 331.