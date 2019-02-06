close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
AFP
February 6, 2019

55 million devotees plunge into waters in Hindu mega festival

World

AFP
February 6, 2019

ALLAHABAD, India: Some 55 million Hindu devotees plunged into holy waters to cleanse their sins and seek salvation over the busiest days of the world´s largest religious gathering, officials said Tuesday.

The gigantic crowds thronged the confluence of three rivers, one of them mythical, in northern India over Sunday and Monday. The Mauni Amavasya -- or new moon day -- on Monday, is the most auspicious day of the 48-day Kumbh Mela festival.

Numbers were bigger than expected and now over 120 million people have visited the Kumbh since it began in mid-January, more than were expected for the entire festival running until March 4.

