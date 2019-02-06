Iran ready to help rebuild Syria: Zarif

TEHRAN: Iran is ready to help rebuild Syria, the Islamic republic´s top diplomat said Tuesday as he hosted his Syrian counterpart in Tehran.

Mohammad Javad Zarif, whose country has been a staunch ally to Damascus throughout Syria´s devastating war, met Walid Mouallem for closed-door talks at the Islamic republic´s foreign ministry. Zarif confirmed "the readiness of Iranian companies to cooperate economically with Syria during the reconstruction period," the ministry said in a statement.

Damascus and Tehran signed a string of deals late last month, including a long-term "economic cooperation" agreement. Syrian President Bashar al-Assad said the deals were meant to "help consolidate Syrian and Iranian resilience against the economic war waged against them by some Western states".

Iran and Russia have been Assad´s main backers throughout Syria´s nearly eight-year civil war, which has claimed more than 360,000 lives and displaced millions. The conflict has also caused nearly $400 billion-worth of destruction, according to the United Nations.