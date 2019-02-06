Boko Haram ‘kill six’ in northeast Nigeria

KANO, Nigeria: Boko Haram militants have killed six people in separate attacks in northeast Nigeria, looting shops and burning homes, residents said on Tuesday. The latest attacks underline the threat to civilians in the region, with security high on the agenda as Nigerians prepare to elect a new president and parliament on February 16.

On Monday, fighters loyal to factional leader Abubakar Shekau stormed the villages of Shuwa and Kirchina villages, in the Madagali area of Adamawa state. Madagali is in the north of Adamawa, near the border with neighbouring Borno state, which has been at the epicentre of the nine-year conflict.