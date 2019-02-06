Woman held for killing daughter

KARACHI: Police on Tuesday claimed to have arrested 28-year-old Shakila Rashid for allegedly drowning her minor daughter to death. In a strange incident, the woman attempted to commit suicide after drowning her minor daughter to death at Do Darya on Monday. Police reached the site and inquired about the incident after being informed by locals. “Nobody had any idea about the minor girl’s murder until the woman attempted to commit suicide. Locals saw a woman drowning in water and saved her,” Sahil SHO Ghazala Perven said.