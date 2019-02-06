Woman declared dead three years ago found alive

KARACHI:A woman who was declared dead three years ago in Ghotki was found alive in Karachi on Tuesday. Sassi Shaikh was found in Wazir Goth in the limits of the SITE Superhighway police station. She along with her second husband, Shoaib, was taken into custody by police during a raid conducted on a tip-off.

According to police officials, the woman after getting divorce from her first husband had gone missing. Upon her disappearance, her father had registered a murder case against six of their relatives, believing that they had killed his daughter, as shortly after her disappearance an unidentified woman’s body was found at the riverside. During the initial course of interrogation, the woman revealed that she was a mother of two children and after her divorce, her father was forcing her to marry a person whom she disliked.

She came to Karachi to marry Shoaib, who became her friend on the phone. Police officials said that the Ghotki police station had been informed about her arrest.