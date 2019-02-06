Biradar’s rise in Taliban hierarchy after release from prison

PESHAWAR: Three months after his release from eight years of imprisonment in Pakistan, Mulla Abdul GhaniBiradar has become the de facto head of the Afghan Taliban.

Though he was named on January 24 as the deputy to Taliban supreme leader Sheikh HaibatullahAkhundzada for political affairs, he would be running the show as Akhundzada has reportedly gone underground and isn’t easily accessible due to security reasons.

The position of deputy to the Taliban head for political affairs was specially created for Biradar because Akhundzada already has two deputies, late Taliban movement founder Mulla Mohammad Omar’s eldest son Mulla Mohammad Yaqoob and Haqqani network chiefSirajuddinHaqqani. Due to his seniority and having previously served as deputy to Mulla Omar until his arrest in 2010 in a joint operation in the Pakistani city of Karachi by the American CIA and Pakistan’s ISI, Biradar would be wielding more authority than the other two deputies and also officiating for Akhundzada in his absence. Biradar’s membership in the Taliban RahbariShura (Leadership Council) was restored after his release in October 2018 and he has reportedly started playing a dominant role in this highest decision-making body.

Another indication of Biradar’s rise in the Taliban hierarchy is his appointment as the new head of the Taliban Political Commission, whose members are mostly based in Doha, Qatar since 2010 and have been undertaking visits to important capitals and holding meetings with diplomats, officials and delegations from other countries and organizations. He replaced Sher Mohammad Abbas Stanekzai, who would continue to be part of the Taliban Political Commission as its joint deputy head along with Abdul Salam Hanafi, the only ethnic Uzbek member of the powerful, 25-member Taliban RahbariShura. Stanekzai is also a member of the Taliban RahbariShura. The move to give Baradar the two important new roles is seen as a step to bring in one of the most senior Taliban commanders in the peace process to counter the perception that the Taliban Political Commission in Qatar wasn’t fully empowered. His appointment and expected participation in the next round of peace talks would satisfy the US and Afghan government that had been objecting that the Taliban Political Commission wasn’t fully empowered as its lacked representation of the top Taliban leadership. Kabul’s High Peace Council has already welcomed Biradar’s appointment and termed it a positive move for the peace process. However, there is no evidence of the widely held belief in Kabul that Biradar was arrested by Pakistan because he was keen to hold peace talks with the Afghan government in 2010. Biradar has been a military commander and is hawkish and would, therefore, not do anything that is against the policy of the Taliban RahbariShura. In a similar move a few months ago, two former Guantanamo inmates, Taliban ex-governor of Herat province MullaKhairullahKhairkhwa, who also served as the interior minister, and former Taliban Army chief Mulla Muhammad Fazil were made part of the Taliban negotiating team in Doha. That move also raised the level of Taliban leadership’s participation in the peace process. Baradar was one of the founder members of the Taliban movement and was a close aide to the group’s supreme leader Mulla Omar. He served as the deputy head of the movement until he was captured by Pakistan’s premier intelligence agency, ISI, in a joint operation with the CIA in Karachi on February, 15, 2010. He was finally released on October 24, 2018.

Taliban sources said former head of their Political Commission, Muhammad Tayyab Agha has been asked to rejoin it as its member. He had resigned from his position in 2015 after criticizing the manner in which MullaAkhtar Mohammad Mansoor was made the new head of the Taliban group after the announcement of the death of Mulla Omar. He had also complained about being kept in the dark about Mulla Omar’s death. In the past also, Taliban leadership had made a major effort to persuade dissidents to rejoin the group and play an active role in its activities.

Ashraf Ghani versus Dr Abdullah again: Though President Ashraf Ghani and CEO Dr Abdullah are again contesting election again each other and are increasingly moving in the opposite direction while still in power, the latter wants their September 2014 agreement under which they formed the national unity government to be fully respected. Dr Abdullah’s spokesman criticized the recent move by President Ghani to sack Mohammad Mohaqqiq, the second deputy chief executive in the government.

Mohaqqiq, an ethnic Shia Hazara, was the candidate for the 2nd vice-president on the ticket of the presidential candidate Dr Abdullah in the 2014 election. He was appointed the second deputy chief executive and Abdullah became the chief executive in the national unity government that was formed due to mediation by the then US Secretary of State John Kelly after an inconclusive presidential election in which Ghani and Abdullah were pitted against each other. President Ghani fired Mohaqqiq when he joined the team of presidential candidate Mohammad HanifAtmar as his running-mate for the office of second vice-president. It was protested by Dr Abdullah’s office, which noted that under the terms of the national unity government nobody holding an office in it could be removed during the five-year term. It argued that such one-sided decision would harm national unity and integration. While Ghani had some justification in sacking Mohaqqiq after he became a candidate in the coming polls, the real reason for his sacking was his decision to join the team of Ghani’s ally-turned-rival, Atmar. In fact, Atmar is emerging as one of the main candidates in the election for President and is seen as someone capable of defeating Ghani.