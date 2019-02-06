Train kills woman

TOBA TEK SINGH: An old woman died when a train hit her on Tuesday. Allah Rakhi of Multan slipped when she tried to board a train at Shorkot Cantonment railway station. As a result, she died on the spot.

6 INJURED IN CLASH: Six people sustained bullet injuries in a clash over bus parking issue on Tuesday. In a clash between the workers of two transport companies, two brothers Tariq Saeed and Munawar Saeed sustained bullet injuries. They were rushed to the DHQ hospital where their opponents reached and opened indiscriminate fire, injuring four more identified as Mudassar, Nawaz, Talat and Azhar. One of the injured identified as Nawaz was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in a critical condition. After the incident, Deputy Commissioner Mian Mohsin Rashid and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar reached the hospital. Police arrested several people of both the groups. The incident created panic among the hospital patients.