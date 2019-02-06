close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Train kills woman

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

TOBA TEK SINGH: An old woman died when a train hit her on Tuesday. Allah Rakhi of Multan slipped when she tried to board a train at Shorkot Cantonment railway station. As a result, she died on the spot.

6 INJURED IN CLASH: Six people sustained bullet injuries in a clash over bus parking issue on Tuesday. In a clash between the workers of two transport companies, two brothers Tariq Saeed and Munawar Saeed sustained bullet injuries. They were rushed to the DHQ hospital where their opponents reached and opened indiscriminate fire, injuring four more identified as Mudassar, Nawaz, Talat and Azhar. One of the injured identified as Nawaz was referred to Faisalabad Allied Hospital in a critical condition. After the incident, Deputy Commissioner Mian Mohsin Rashid and DPO Sadiq Ali Dogar reached the hospital. Police arrested several people of both the groups. The incident created panic among the hospital patients.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan