Narcotics dealers held with heavy drugs

OKARA: The district police Tuesday arrested narcotics dealers and recovered a heavy quantity of drug and liquor from them. The Sadr Okara police arrested M Zulfiqar alias Kaka of village 56/2L with 1-kg, 110-gram charas and M Rafiq alias Foji with 410-gram charas. Haveli Lakha Police arrested M Ahmed with 20-litre liquor, Abu Bakar Siddique with 20-litre liquor, Shahzad Ahmed with 18-litre liquor, and M Ashiq with 20-litre liquor. Cases were registered.