Malik lauds Kashmiris’ struggle against Indian aggression

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Senate Standing Committee on Interior and former interior minister Senator Abdul Rehman Malik has expressed solidarity with the people of Kashmir who are struggling for their legitimate right of self-determination since over six decades. On the occasion of Kashmir Day, February 5th, he has applauded and saluted the people of Kashmir for their continuous struggle against Indian illegal confinement, brutalities and aggressions. In a special press conference on Kashmir Day here on February 5th at his residence here Tuesday, Senator Abdul Rehman Malik said that he strongly condemns the India for its brutalities against oppressed Kashmiri people. He said that United Nation has passed a resolution in favour of Kashmiris’ self-determination movement but India is not ready to accept it, which is the violation of international laws and charters of human rights. “I wishes today our Prime Minister and Foreign Minister were present in UNO highlighting the issue of Kashmir,” he said. On the occasion, Rehman Malik urged the government of Pakistan to move against Indian government and PM Narendra Modi in United Nations for the Human Rights violation and crimes against humanity being carried out by Indian Forces in Indian Held Kashmir (IHK).