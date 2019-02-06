Kashmiri leaders thank Pakistan for support

ISLAMABAD: Jammu Kashmir Liberation Front (JKLF) Chairman Yasin Malik on Tuesday thanked the Pakistani nation for expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir on February 5. In his video message on the Kashmir Solidarity Day, he criticized the international community for not raising voice against the continued oppression by Indian occupation forces against Kashmiris. He said dialogue is the only way to resolve all outstanding issues as nothing can be achieved through wars. The JKLF chairman said the international community "has adopted a stance of criminal silence on Kashmir". He said infants, elders, and youths are losing lives and property to the Kashmir cause every day.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq thanked the government and people of Pakistan for their "unwavering support" for the people of Kashmir. Farooq, in his video message, said voices are being raised to resolve the dispute as per the wishes of the Kashmiri people.

All Parties Hurriyat Conference (G) Chairman Syed Ali Shah Geelani thanked Pakistan for observing the Kashmir Solidarity Day to highlight the oppression against the people of Jammu and Kashmir at the hands of Indian occupation forces.

Expressing gratitude to Pakistan and its people, the leadership of Azad Kashmir and people across the globe, who organized demonstrations, symposiums, seminars and rallies in favour of the people of Jammu and Kashmir for their right to self-determination and highlight gross human rights violations being perpetrated by Indian troops in Indian-held Kashmir, he said people in Jammu and Kashmir are challenging a big power and Pakistan is the only country that acknowledges “our right to self-determination and extends its persistent support”.

The Hurriyat chairman, in his message, said: “We are thankful to Pakistan for its categorical support and hope Pakistan will play a more effective role in this regard.”