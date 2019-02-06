18 injured in road accident

BAHAWALPUR: Some 18 people, including women and children, suffered injuries when their bus overturned on Tuesday.

Injured were shifted in DHQ hospital Bahawal Nagar by Rescue-1122 and according to duty doctors four injured are in critical condition and they were being referred to BVH Bahawalpur. A Multan-bound bus was carrying the passengers to Haroonabad from Faisalabad when the vehicle reached near Multani Chowk, it overturned owing to speed, leaving some 20 injured. The injured were removed to the THQ Hasilpur.