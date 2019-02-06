close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

18 injured in road accident

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Some 18 people, including women and children, suffered injuries when their bus overturned on Tuesday.

Injured were shifted in DHQ hospital Bahawal Nagar by Rescue-1122 and according to duty doctors four injured are in critical condition and they were being referred to BVH Bahawalpur. A Multan-bound bus was carrying the passengers to Haroonabad from Faisalabad when the vehicle reached near Multani Chowk, it overturned owing to speed, leaving some 20 injured. The injured were removed to the THQ Hasilpur.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan