Wed Feb 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Two labourers die as tractor-trolley overturns

National

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

BAHAWALPUR: Two labourers Rana Bashir Noon and his cousin Abdul Jabbar Noon were crushed to death here on Tuesday.

A sugarcane-loaded tractor trolley overturned here on Tuesday evening near Channi Goth on National Highway and both of them came underneath it. The bodies were shifted to Rural Health Centre, Tranda M Pannah.

MAN TORTURED TO DEATH: One Saeed Ahmed Kharal of Basti Sangar Wahan was allegedly tortured to death by accused Razzaq Bakhsh and his accomplices over the dispute of agriculture land water course on Tuesday.

Police have shifted the dead body to Teshil Headquarter Hospital (THQ), Ahmad Pur East for postmortem. It registered an FIR on the complaint of victim’s brother M Siddique.

