close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
Faizan Bangash
February 6, 2019

PM unhappy with PTI senators for flying to UK in business class

National

Faizan Bangash
February 6, 2019

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while expressing anger over two of the ruling party senators for travelling in business class on their tour to the UK to attend the Kashmir conference, has directed them to return the expenditures incurred on their trip.

The two PTI senators are part of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and among the 14 senators who have gone to attend the Kashmir conference, held at British Parliament, on the Kashmir Solidarity Day. The senators, along with others, stayed at Hotel Park Plaza, Westminster, London. The noted figures, who are part of the visiting delegation, include Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sherry Rehman, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Dr Asif Kirmani, Nuzhat Sadiq, etc. A senior party leader, while requesting anonymity, confirmed the information.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Pakistan