PM unhappy with PTI senators for flying to UK in business class

LAHORE: Prime Minister Imran Khan, while expressing anger over two of the ruling party senators for travelling in business class on their tour to the UK to attend the Kashmir conference, has directed them to return the expenditures incurred on their trip.

The two PTI senators are part of the Committee on Foreign Affairs and among the 14 senators who have gone to attend the Kashmir conference, held at British Parliament, on the Kashmir Solidarity Day. The senators, along with others, stayed at Hotel Park Plaza, Westminster, London. The noted figures, who are part of the visiting delegation, include Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Sherry Rehman, Mushahid Hussain Syed, Dr Asif Kirmani, Nuzhat Sadiq, etc. A senior party leader, while requesting anonymity, confirmed the information.