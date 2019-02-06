1 billion more saplings to be planted in KP: official

MANSEHRA: Secretary Forest Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Syed Nazar Hussain Shah on Tuesday said his department would plant 1 billion more saplings in the province under 10 billion trees tsunami project launched by the federal government in the country. “We have already planted 1.2 billion trees in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 1 billion more saplings are being planted in the province under federal government’s 10 billion trees tsunami project,” the official told reporters in Tanawal.

He also visited forests in Sawan Mera, Pulrah, Sawan Mera and Lassan Nawab to check already planted saplings there. The officials of Forest Department accompanied Nazar Shah during his visit to parts of the district. He said the government had already appointed guardians for four years to overlook already planted trees in the province. “The Sparco has been carrying out the satellite survey of plantation under the billion tree tsunami project in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa to authenticate government claim of this mega achievement,” he said, adding, the federal government had also followed the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa model of billion trees tsunami project in country to achieve its target of 10 billion tree plantation.