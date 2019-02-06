close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
February 6, 2019

Sarfraz to lead Pakistan in WC: PCB

Top Story

February 6, 2019

KARACHI: Sarfraz Ahmed may have recently served out an ICC-imposed ban but the PCB stated in emphatic terms that he will be captain when Pakistan play the World Cup in May 2019. The 31-year old was suspended for four matches over some of his on-field remarks against South Africa in January but the PCB remained firmly on his side even as the episode unfolded.

