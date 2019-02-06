Pioneer win Anwar Memorial match

LAHORE: Pioneer Cricket Club beat Youngsters B by four wickets in a match of 5th Malik Anwar Memorial Cricket Tournament at UET Stadium the other day. Scores: Youngsters B Club 158 all out in 28.3 overs. (Noman 42, Akbar 25, Ali 20, Mujahid Shareef 3/37, Abu Talha 2/49, Sufian Ahmed 2/3). Pioneer Cricket Club 159/6 in 30.1 overs. (M Awais 81, Nadeem Javed Butt 17, Imdad Ahmed 16, M Shahzad 2/31).