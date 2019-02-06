Pioneer win Anwar Memorial match

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Pioneer Cricket Club beat Youngsters B by four wickets in a match of 5th Malik Anwar Memorial Cricket Tournament at UET Stadium the other day. Scores: Youngsters B Club 158 all out in 28.3 overs. (Noman 42, Akbar 25, Ali 20, Mujahid Shareef 3/37, Abu Talha 2/49, Sufian Ahmed 2/3). Pioneer Cricket Club 159/6 in 30.1 overs. (M Awais 81, Nadeem Javed Butt 17, Imdad Ahmed 16, M Shahzad 2/31).
LAHORE: Pioneer Cricket Club beat Youngsters B by four wickets in a match of 5th Malik Anwar Memorial Cricket Tournament at UET Stadium the other day. Scores: Youngsters B Club 158 all out in 28.3 overs. (Noman 42, Akbar 25, Ali 20, Mujahid Shareef 3/37, Abu Talha 2/49, Sufian Ahmed 2/3). Pioneer Cricket Club 159/6 in 30.1 overs. (M Awais 81, Nadeem Javed Butt 17, Imdad Ahmed 16, M Shahzad 2/31).