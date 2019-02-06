close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
Agencies
February 6, 2019

Cummins, Holder achieve career-best Test rankings

Sports

A
Agencies
February 6, 2019

DUBAI: Fast bowlers have taken giant strides in the recent Test rankings, with Australia’s Pat Cummins and West Indies captain Jason Holder reaching their career-best rankings following their dominating performances in series wins against Sri Lanka and England respectively.

While Cummins leapfrogged James Anderson to No. 2 after picking 14 wickets in two Tests against Sri Lanka, Holder’s five wickets in the second Test in Antigua that completed a series win against England lifted him to sixth position.

Holder, who last week became the first West Indies player to become the top-ranked Test allrounder since Sir Garry Sobers in 1974, now has 778 points, the highest by any West Indies bowler since Courtney Walsh in 2001.

His fast-bowling compatriots Kemar Roach and Shannon Gabriel have also moved up the charts. Roach, who was the Man-of-the-Match in Antigua for his eight-for, jumped eight places to No. 12, just one behind Gabriel, who picked five wickets in the two Tests to go up one spot. The last time West Indies had four fast bowlers - Curtly Ambrose, Walsh, Ian Bishop and Kenny Benjamin - in the top 12 rankings was in 1996.

