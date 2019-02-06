Shiffrin streaks to World Super-G gold as Vonn crashes

ARE, Sweden: Mikaela Shiffrin took her first step to world domination by storming to super-G gold on Wednesday, but there were tears for outgoing teammate Lindsey Vonn who crashed out.

Shiffrin herself overcame a near-crash halfway down the hard-packed course in temperatures of -18 Celsius (-0.4F) to clock a winning time of 1min 04.89sec, nudging out reigning Olympic downhill champion Sofia Goggia of Italy by two-hundredths of a second.

Switzerland’s Corinne Suter claimed bronze, at 0.05sec, herself just two-hundredths ahead of Germany’s Viktoria Rebensburg in fourth. “I don’t think this is going to sink in for a long time, it’s crazy!” said Shiffrin.

“It’s a really tight race, seven hundredths of a second to fourth place, these races are tough. It’s a small difference, it’s nothing. “It was a fight, I knew everyone was pushing really hard. The surface is amazing so you could really go for it. “It had to be a really good balance between risk and really nice turns. But I was going really aggressive, there was only one spot at the bottom where I had to fight to stay in the race.”

Shiffrin didn’t commit to what her programme might be in the coming week. “I’m going to take a minute tonight and talk with my coaches to see what we think we could do for the rest of these champs,” the 23-year-old said.

Czech Ester Ledecka, who surprised the field to win super-G gold in Pyeongchang before going on to claim the parallel giant slalom in snowboarding, paid the price for two mistakes up high, only finishing in 1:07.69, well off the pace.

At least she finished. Vonn, in her final season, had no such luck. The 34-year-old, who has announced she will retire after the championships in Are, Sweden, went down hard, but was able to ski down after receiving medical attention. Vonn misread a bump high up the hard-packed course that pitched her forwards into a pole and then slid into the safety netting.

Medical staff were quickly on the scene to help her get gingerly back to her feet, to applause from the crowd around the finish line. No sooner had the commentator announced that Vonn had form on the hill, having won two world silver medals in Are in 2007, than her skis kicked back off the rise to groans from the crowd.

Shiffrin was shown on the big screen television clutching her head as her teammate, who is just four wins short of Ingemar Stenmark’s World Cup record of 86, slid out at pace into the bright red netting.