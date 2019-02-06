Pak U-15s edge out PU in Kashmir Day baseball match

LAHORE: Pakistan U-15 baseball team edged out Punjab University (PU) team by a narrow margin of 10–9 in match organized to mark the Kashmir Day at Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium, Bahria Town on Tuesday.

Syed Muhammad Shah scored 3 runs, Jihad Khan scored 2 runs and Aashir Azeem, Wali Attiq, Zeeshan, Aqeel and Wahid contributed with one run each for Pakistan U-15 team. For Punjab University, Irfan and Gohar Rehman scored 2 runs each and Farmanullah, Ghulam Nabi, Kamran, Zawar and Ihsan Ullah scored one run each.

Syed Fakhar Ali Shah, President Pakistan Federation Baseball was the chief guest of the match. Director Marketing & Promotion Youth Baseball Dr Shaheen Gulraiz and Fakhar Amir Kazmi, legal advisor PFB were also there. One-minute silence was also observed at 10.00am to pay homage to the martyrs of the liberation struggle of occupied Kashmir.

Sh Mazhar Ahmad informed that this year Pakistan U-15 baseball team will participate in U-15 Asian Baseball Championship 2019 in China. Top two teams of the championship will qualify for U-15 World Cup.

“The national training camp of Pakistan U-15 baseball team is in progress at Aashiq Hussain Baseball Stadium from January 2019. PFB is organizing baseball matches between Pakistan U-15 baseball team and universities baseball teams to prepare a strong team. Next week, Pakistan U-15 team will play against University of Central Punjab and University of Lahore,” he informed.