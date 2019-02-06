Olympics qualifiers: Sahi vows to arrange quality training for Arshad

KARACHI: Expecting a breakthrough from the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem in the Olympics qualifiers Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) president Maj-Gen (retd) Akram Sahi on Tuesday said that every effort would be made to arrange a quality training programme for him on foreign soil ahead of the World Championships.

“Although it would not be possible to manage for him a foreign training tour ahead of the Asian Championship but definitely every effort would be made to send him abroad for training ahead of the World Championships,” Sahi told ‘The News’ from Quetta. The 23rd Asian Athletics Championships will be held at Al-Khalifa Stadium Doha from Aril 21-24. It would be followed by the World Championships also at the same city in September-October. Arshad bewildered everyone with his stunning bronze-medal feat in the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia last summer. It was after long 27 years that any athlete of Pakistan was able to finish at the victory podium in the Asian Games. “He has the guts and he has already shown this,” said Sahi, who is also the council member of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA). Although there could be financial issue but Sahi is determined to manage Arshad’s training programme at any cost.

“We have already requested the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and Wapda’s chairman about the matter. The issue is that the Board has ceased working and nothing is being done. Nobody knows what the state is doing. We also will try our level best to seek for sponsorship. It would be much better if he at least qualifies for the Olympics,” said Sahi, also a former international athlete.

Sahi said that state should not have stopped the sports in the name of reforming the sports system. “You know Olympics are very close but nobody cares. I don’t say that the government should not do anything pertaining to reforms but at least along with it the government should have kept activities going as it will damage the aspiration of those top players of the country who are capable to qualify for the 2020 Tokyo Olymics,” Sahi said. He disclosed that he wanted to send Arshad to Germany but that move could not be made successful. He said the AFP would be doing everything for supporting Arshad. “You remember we had sent Arshad to Mauritius for six months training. But unfortunately he returned after few days due to home sickness and diet issue,” the AFP chief recalled.

“This time we plan to send with him his wife also so that he could remain comfortable. He is a good talent and if he manages a throw upto 83m to 84m he can qualify for 2020 Olympics,” Arshad said.

Sahi was not satisfied with the growth of his 400m hurdlers. “We were thinking that 400m hurdles would also be a strong event for us as far as Olympic qualifiers are concerned but I am not satisfied with Pakistan’s performance in the event,” Sahi said.