Itoje to miss Six Nations matches

LONDON: Maro Itoje will miss Six Nations matches against France and Wales due to a knee injury but could return for the final rounds of England’s title quest.The forward suffered medial ligament damage in Saturday’s 32-20 victory over Ireland in Dublin, with a scan revealing a tear that prevents him from playing in the next two rounds. Itoje’s Saracens teammate Nick Isiekwe has been called into England’s 35-man training squad assembled to begin preparations for Sunday’s visit of France to Twickenham.