Chat replaces Marchand

PARIS: Racing 92 hooker Camille Chat has replaced injured Julien Marchand in the French squad to face England in the Six Nations on Sunday.

Chat, who is 23 and has 16 caps, joined the squad at their Marcoussis training base on Tuesday as the third hooker. The 21-year-old La Rochelle hooker Pierre Bourgarit, who was already in the squad, is in line to take Marchand’s place on the bench at Twickenham.

Marchand first came into the French team against Fiji in November, when Chat was forced out with a neck injury. Marchand, the Toulouse captain, 23, will be out for the rest of the season after coming on to replace captain Guilhem Guirado and then damaging a knee ligament on the final play of a 24-19 loss to Wales on Friday.