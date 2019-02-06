Barba kicked out of Aussie rugby league

SYDNEY: Rugby league standout Ben Barba, who has had stints in France and England, was kicked out of the sport in Australia on Tuesday over allegations of domestic violence.

The Dally M medallist, who was previously embroiled in a cocaine scandal, had already been sacked by his club North Queensland Cowboys and has now been deregistered by the National Rugby League. The decision followed the NRL’s integrity unit viewing CCTV footage of a physical altercation between Barba and his partner Ainslie Currie at a casino in the Cowboys’ home city of Townsville.

Australian media published photos of Currie with cuts and bruises to her face. Barba’s career first spiralled out of control when he tested positive for cocaine in 2015. He did so again a year later and was booted from his former club Cronulla Sharks. He was taken on by French Top 14 rugby union club Toulon but was soon axed before moving to St Helens in the English Super League, where he rebuilt his career and won the Man of Steel award.