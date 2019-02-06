Smith may miss World Cup

MELBOURNE: Re-integration of David Warner and Steven Smith into the Australian team following their 12-month bans for the Newlands scandal may be staggered over the course of the World Cup and the Ashes this year, with the former captain’s more problematic elbow injury causing serious consideration of a conservative return to the game tailored to peak during the bid to retain the urn.

While the national captain Tim Paine was adamant about Warner and Smith both returning to have “a huge part in us winning the series” against England, it is believed that Smith’s return to international ranks from major elbow surgery may well be managed via a longer term plan than simply pushing him to recover in time for World Cup in May. Instead, a scenario is emerging whereby Smith does not form a part of the World Cup squad but instead plays longer form cricket, whether with Australia A on the tour concurrent to the World Cup or for one of the English county sides. Warner, meanwhile, looks set to be recovered from his own more minor elbow surgery in time to be a part of the ODI squad for the UAE tour against Pakistan, with at least two of the five scheduled matches due to be played after the March 29 conclusion of the duo’s bans.