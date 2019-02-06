Pakistan team to feature in Iran International Wushu C’ship

KARACHI: A 24-member Pakistan’s wushu squad will feature in the 3rd Peace and Friendship International Wushu Championship (men and women) to be held at Zahedan, Iran, from March 1-4.

Balochistan will have a major share in the squad as the tour will be sponsored by the Balochistan’s government. Pakistan Wushu Federation’s (PWF) president Malik Iftikhar told ‘The News’ on Tuesday that the Balochistan government had given green signal to Balochistan Wushu Association about sponsoring the tour.

“Our federation’s secretary Amanullah Achakzai has convinced the provincial government and it has given Balochistan Wushu Association a go ahead about the tour. And so through the assistance of PWF the squad would feature in the Zahedan event,” Malik said.

He was quick to add that it would be a competitive competition as fighters from the central Asian region would also be there. He said besides fighters from Balochistan, which would have major share, three fighters each from Sindh,Punjab and Khyer Pakhtunkhwa would also be part of the touring party.

“We had also asked Azad Kashmir and Islamabad to confirm their top players. AJK told us that there is too cold and its fighters cannot practice. Islamabad’s issue is that youngsters there play wushu for only fitness purposes. They don’t want to adopt it as a profession,” the official said. He said a 15-day camp would be held in Quetta. The squad will proceed to Zahedan by road. It is around 600 kilometre away from Quetta.

“It would be much easier for the team to go by road. If you go by air you will land in Tehran and from there you will come down to Zahedan which is not too much far away from Quetta. It’s better to go by road,” Malik said. “The stage is being set for the tour as reference numbers for visas have also been received by us,” he said.

Malik also revealed that PWF also would hold a couple of international events in Lahore this year.“We have already requested the city government Lahore for support. We are going to hold Friendship International and 5th South Asian Championship this year. Last year we had, through the support of the city government Lahore, organised the 4th South Asian Championship,” Malik said.

“For the Friendship event effort would be made to invite only those nations who share border with Pakistan. I am confident we would be able to host both events in a befitting way,” Malik said.

He was quick to add that Sports Board Punjab (SBP) has built a state-of-the-art hostel in its newly-built complex which plays a key role in hosting such events.“The plus factor of it is that the fighters will stay at the same place where they will play. So there will be no security risk,” the official pointed out.