PHF’s briefing to Senate body a pack of lies: Zahir

ISLAMABAD: President Khyber Pakhtunkhawa (KP) Hockey Federation Zahir Shah termed the Pakistan Hockey Federation (PHF) official briefing to Senate Committee as pack of lies, saying that over Rs 800 million transaction has been made from the two federation accounts during last three and half years and all the amount reached federation accounts for the game promotion and for nothing else.

Talking to media here in Islamabad Tuesday, Zahir Shah who is also member of the PHF Executive Board requested member Senate Committee on Inter Provincial Coordination (IPC) to summon the Bank officials (Karachi and Lahore accounts of PHF) and look for themselves as how much transaction was made from these account from September 1, 2015 to till February 4, 2019.

“Besides this transaction, some startling revelations would come to the fore when respected senators summon details of entire expenditures. The PHF has got third foreign exchange account which has not been utilized very often. Secondly the Senate Committee on IPC will have to look into all transactions to know whether the amount was transferred genuinely to other accounts. For example cheque No 453 dates February 10, 2016 of the amount of Rs five million was issued and cleared in the name of Effective Media. No one knows which media is this. The amount that had poured into the PHF kitty was from federal government, provincial government, rental amount from Hockey Club of Pakistan and through sponsorship. All this amount was meant for hockey promotion.

Besides that Zahir Shah said that startling amount of Rs 250 million was withdrawn in cash from the PHF accounts. “I have been serving provincial and national hockey since 1987 but has never seen such mismanagement in the federation. When the PHF president was sick and was unable to attend office, heavy amount was withdrawn in cash. This all would be available for the respected senators once they direct the concern Bank officials to submit the report.”

Zahir Shah said that domestic hockey had been the worst causality during the last three and half years. “Current PHF has miserably failed to generate hockey activities at domestic level. No finances were diverted to domestic hockey resulting in fall of standard.”

Zahir Shah in his media talk expressed his serious reservation on the PHF handling of audit of accounts. “I have requested PHF through my two letter written to PHF secretary regarding the audited statements for the year 2015-2016, 2016-2017, 2017-2018 along with complete notes by the auditor. I have been unable to receive any response on my two letters written to the federation. I am a senior congress member and am authorized to have access to all these reports.

What they have given to members a couple of years back was a two page summary. This way you cannot run hockey federation. You have to keep the federation stakeholders in the loop especially on finances. Sadly that has not been the case. It is pertinent on the federation to hand over the audited report of all expenses to Congress members at the end of each financial year.” Another important factor, Zahir Shah has mentioned during his media talk was regarding issuance of visas during the last three and half years. “In my fact finding report in Naveed Alam inquiry, I have mentioned a thorough investigations into allegations made by the former PHF officials regarding issuances of visas during the last three and half years. I would request Senate to direct the concern embassies to provide details on the PHF letters issued for visas. After that we would be in a position to know as how many persons who were issued visas on PHF letters. Whether these individuals deserve getting the federation letter for visa.”

He also lamented PHF decision to hire people on heavy perks and privileges. “PHF is not a charity or a donor organization. At one hand PHF officials complaint of lack of money and at other they keep on hiring people on heavy perks and privileges. I remember former PHF officials organizing World Cups and Champions Trophies in Pakistan with the help of just three to four officials.”

The PHF Congress member said that when Secretary Shahbaz Ahmad resigned from his post on December 29, 2018, PHF did not write any letter to Banks on that development. “Did PHF inform banks on his resignation. Huge amount was withdrawn from PHF accounts after December 29, 2018 with his signatures. The cheques were signed on back dates,” he alleged in his press conference.