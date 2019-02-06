Ukraine opens treason case against Putin ally

KIEV: Kiev prosecutors on Tuesday said they had launched a treason probe into a politician close to Russian leader Vladimir Putin over calls to grant autonomy to regions in eastern Ukraine.

Viktor Medvedchuk, 64, is accused of “seeking to undermine the territorial integrity” of Ukraine and “high treason,” spokeswoman for the prosecution service Larisa Sargan told AFP. The probe relates to a speech at an opposition conference last month, in which he said pro-Russian separatist territories should have their own government and parliament.

Medvedchuk said such an autonomous region would allow an end to hostilities between and government and pro-Moscow rebels which has left some 13,000 dead over the past five years. The investigation would be carried out by the SBU, or security services, Sargan said. The pro-Russian “Opposition Platform - For Life” at which Medvedchuk was speaking denounced the accusations as “delusional”. The probe had been ordered by pro-Western authorities ahead of presidential elections due shortly, the group said in a statement.

Former pro-Russian president Viktor Yanukovych, who was ousted in 2014 following a bloody pro-West uprising, was last month found guilty of high treason. The ex-leader, who now lives in Russia, was sentenced in absentia to 13 years in prison for asking Putin to send troops into Ukraine. Medvedchuk, head of Ukraine’s presidential administration from 2002 to 2005, has represented Kiev in talks with rebels in the pro-Russian east.