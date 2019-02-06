Top general not consulted before Syria pullout decision

WASHINGTON: The top general overseeing US military actions in the Middle East said Tuesday that President Donald Trump did not consult him ahead of the decision to pull US troops from Syria.

Trump last month claimed the Islamic State group had been defeated in Syria and said all US troops were “coming back now.” The president had long questioned America’s multiple and seemingly interminable wars, but his withdrawal order came as a shock to Washington, upending years of doctrine in Syria.

“I was not aware of the specific announcement. Certainly we were aware that he had expressed a desire and intent in the past to depart Syria,” US Central Command head General Joseph Votel, who is retiring in the coming weeks, told the Senate Armed Services Committee. “I was not consulted,” he added.

The detail that Trump did not speak to Votel ahead of the momentous decision will likely fuel critics who say the president refuses to listen to experts and instead relies on his gut — or even the counsel of foreign leaders.