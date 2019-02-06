US driver jailed for life over shooting

CHICAGO: An Uber driver who killed six people on a shooting spree in the US Midwest was sentenced Tuesday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Jason Dalton last month admitted six counts of murder, two counts of attempted murder and eight firearms charges, just as his trial was scheduled to get under way. The married father-of-two, who moonlighted as an Uber driver, went on a shooting rampage in the small city of Kalamazoo in Michigan three years ago, gunning down people at random in between driving for customers. “When you were shooting my son, and the nine bullets were riveting in and out of his body as he was dying on the ground, were you thinking of your son?” Laurie Smith, who lost her 17-year-old son and her husband, demanded as the court heard victim impact statements.