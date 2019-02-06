US death row inmate battles to have imam by his side to the end

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
WASHINGTON: A Muslim death row inmate in the conservative southern US state of Alabama is racing against time to have his final wish granted: for an imam to accompany him into the execution chamber Thursday. Domineque Ray, 42, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection nearly 20 years after being sentenced to death for the 1995 rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Selma. Ray — who has also been convicted over the double murder of two teenage brothers a year before — has converted to Islam since his arrest.His attorneys say their client’s faith is of “the utmost importance” in his life: he added Hakim as a middle name, keeps a full beard and wears the traditional kufi — a brimless, short and rounded cap.As his scheduled execution draws near, Ray asked Alabama prison authorities to grant his last wish. But the state says such a move would violate execution protocol, which allows inmates the right to have the spiritual advisor of their choice at their side up to the chamber’s door — but not inside.
