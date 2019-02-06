US death row inmate battles to have imam by his side to the end

WASHINGTON: A Muslim death row inmate in the conservative southern US state of Alabama is racing against time to have his final wish granted: for an imam to accompany him into the execution chamber Thursday. Domineque Ray, 42, is scheduled to receive a lethal injection nearly 20 years after being sentenced to death for the 1995 rape and murder of a 15-year-old girl in Selma. Ray — who has also been convicted over the double murder of two teenage brothers a year before — has converted to Islam since his arrest.His attorneys say their client’s faith is of “the utmost importance” in his life: he added Hakim as a middle name, keeps a full beard and wears the traditional kufi — a brimless, short and rounded cap.As his scheduled execution draws near, Ray asked Alabama prison authorities to grant his last wish. But the state says such a move would violate execution protocol, which allows inmates the right to have the spiritual advisor of their choice at their side up to the chamber’s door — but not inside.