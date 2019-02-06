Two dead in Australia floods as fresh warning issued

TOWNSVILLE: Two bodies were discovered in Australia’s flood-ravaged northeast on Tuesday as continuing heavy rain prompted authorities to warn of further flash flooding in the hours ahead. Prime Minister Scott Morrison toured the region where “once-in-a-century” floods have inundated thousands of homes and closed airports and schools, leaving cars and houses submerged.As stormwaters receded in some areas, he warned of a difficult recovery ahead. “It’s just going to be tough, going to be tough for a while,” Morrison said, expressing sympathy for young families who had lost their homes. “The real work is to make sure that they can get through the clean-up and rebuild their lives.”