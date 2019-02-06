Russia must develop new types of missiles in next 2 years: defence minister

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
MOSCOW: Russia’s defence minister Sergei Shoigu on Tuesday said the country must develop new types of missile systems in the next two years after Washington and Moscow ripped up a key arms control treaty.
The United States has repeatedly accused Russia of violating the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) agreement and on Friday President Donald Trump said Washington was starting the process of withdrawing from the treaty in six months.
In a tit-for-tat move on Saturday, Russian President Vladimir Putin said Moscow was also leaving the treaty and beginning work on new types of weapons that would breach the crucial Cold War-era agreement. Many analysts say abandoning the 1987 treaty could effectively signal the start of a new arms race. At a meeting with officials on Tuesday, Shoigu said Russia should develop two new missile systems in the next two years.
“During 2019-2020 we have to develop a land-based version of the seaborne Kalibr system equipped with a long-range cruise missile which showed good results in Syria,” Shoigu told defence officials. “Over the same period we will also have to create a land-based missile system with a long-range hypersonic missile,” he said.
