Wed Feb 06, 2019
AFP
February 6, 2019

Dutch former anti-Islam MP says he has become Muslim

World

AFP
February 6, 2019

THE HAGUE: A Dutch former far-right MP and right-hand man of anti-Islam politician Geert Wilders has set tongues wagging in the Netherlands after revealing he has converted and become a Muslim, news reports said Tuesday.

For seven years Joram van Klaveren fought a relentless campaign in the Lower House against Islam in the Netherlands as a lawmaker for Wilders’ Freedom Party (PVV).At the time, the “hardliner pleaded for banning the burkha and minarets, saying ‘we don’t want any Islam, or at least as little as possible in the Netherlands’,” the daily tabloid Algemeen Dagblad (AD) said.

But the 40-year-old Van Klaveren said he had changed his mind halfway through writing an anti-Islam book, which he told the respected NRC daily “became a refutation of objections non-Muslims have” against the religion. “If everything I wrote up to that point is true, and I believe that, then I am a de facto Muslim,” he told the NRC. Van Klaveren converted to Islam on October 26 last year, the NRC added in the interview piece ahead of the release of Van Klaveren’s book called: “Apostate: From Christianity to Islam in the Time of Secular Terror.”

