Wed Feb 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Man killed in accident

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

GUJRANWALA: A man was killed in a collision between his motorcycle and a truck here at GT Road on Tuesday. Reportedly, Abdul Jabbar was going on a motorcycle. When he reached near Morr Emanabad, a speeding truck hit him, which resulted in his immediate death.

PRISONER DIES OF FEVER: A prisoner died in the jail due to illness here on Tuesday. Reportedly, Liaquat Ali, 55, was suffering from fever for the last many days. On Monday night, his condition deteriorated and he was shifted to DHQ hospital where he died.

