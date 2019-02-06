Man hit to death

LAHORE: A 60-year-old man was killed when a speeding car hit his bike in the Chuhng police limits on Tuesday.

Victim Rehan, a resident of Mustafa Town, worked as a professor in a local college. He was on his way home on a motorbike and as he reached near Izmir Town, a car hit him from behind. As a result, he received injuries. He was rushed to hospital where he died. The car driver fled.

Police handed over the body to victim’s family. In another incident, a 15-year-old unidentified boy was killed when a crane hit him in the Batapur police limits on Tuesday. Police said the victim was trying to cross road near Kair village when a crane driver ran over him. As a result, he died on the spot while accused driver fled the scene by abandoning the crane there. Police removed the body to morgue.

PU moot today: Punjab University’s Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, the Punjab Higher Education Commission and the Pakistan Psychological Association is organising a three-day international conference of Applied Psychology: Practices and Interventions from February 6.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on Wednesday (today) at 4pm at a local hotel.