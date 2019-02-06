close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Bid to smuggle birds foiled

Peshawar

LAKKI MARWAT: The Wildlife Department claimed to have seized 16 red-legged partridges from a birds’ smuggler during action on busy Indus Highway. After receiving information about the possible attempt of birds’ smuggling, Rehmatullah Marwat, the divisional forest officer, Wildlife, formed a team and tasked it to foil the bid, sources said. The team headed by Range Officer Mir Aslam Khan intercepted a suspected vehicle at the Wanda Banochi checkpost near Darra Pezu town. During the search, the sources said, the watchers recovered 16 partridges from the vehicle. The birds’ carrier Ahmad was booked under the relevant section of Wildlife and Biodiversity Act. He was, however, allowed to go after paying a fine of Rs40,000.

