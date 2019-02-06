Three arrested for transvestite murder in Karak

KARAK: The police claimed to have arrested three persons accused of murdering a transvestite and injuring her two colleagues.

According to a press release, District Police Officer Karak, Nausher Khan Mohmand, had deputed a special team headed by SP Investigation Rasheed Khan for tracing the accused. The police team arrested Azmatullah, Kamal Nawab and Hamzullah, residents of Jatta Ismailkhel, where the transvestites were attacked. The accused, the police said, have confessed to killing one transvestite and injuring two others. The press release added that two pistols and one repeater were recovered from the accused. The accused were shifted to some unknown location for questioning. Meanwhile, the Karak police arrested four members of an inter-provincial gang of car-lifters near Naray Khwara area in the district. The four car-lifters were identified as Muhammad Asim, Nasir Iqbal, Muhammad Zeeshan and Zakirullah.