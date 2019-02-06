Three robbers arrested in Nowshera

NOWSHERA: The police here on Tuesday claimed to have busted a three-member gang of robbers.

Speaking at a press conference here, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said the gang looted travellers on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said two vehicles and Rs1.5 million were also recovered from the accused, who confessed to have committed several robberies.

The official said the robbers had recently snatched a car and Rs3.6 million from traders belonging to Punjab at gunpoint on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in the limits of Risalpur Police Station.

He identified the arrested accused as Wajid Ali and Yousaf belonging to Charsadda and Salim hailing from Peshawar.