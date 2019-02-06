close
Wed Feb 06, 2019
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
Print Story
X
OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

Three robbers arrested in Nowshera

Peshawar

OC
Our Correspondent
February 6, 2019

NOWSHERA: The police here on Tuesday claimed to have busted a three-member gang of robbers.

Speaking at a press conference here, District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said the gang looted travellers on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway.

District Police Officer Mansoor Aman said two vehicles and Rs1.5 million were also recovered from the accused, who confessed to have committed several robberies.

The official said the robbers had recently snatched a car and Rs3.6 million from traders belonging to Punjab at gunpoint on the Peshawar-Islamabad Motorway in the limits of Risalpur Police Station.

He identified the arrested accused as Wajid Ali and Yousaf belonging to Charsadda and Salim hailing from Peshawar.

Latest News

Topstory minus plus

Opinion minus plus

Newspost minus plus

Editorial minus plus

National minus plus

World minus plus

Sports minus plus

Business minus plus

Karachi minus plus

Lahore minus plus

Islamabad minus plus

Peshawar minus plus

More From Peshawar