An evening of ‘sher-o-shayari’

‘Sadayay Sukhan’, a literary organisation, organised an evening with veteran poet Saeed Raja in coordination with National Press Club (NPC). Poets from the twin city of Islamabad and Rawalpindi participated in the event.

Rehman Hafeez a prominent poet, critic and researcher presided over the event, compered by Chairman ‘Sadayay Sukhan’ M. A. Doshi.

The evening started with recitation from the Holy Quran. At the outset, welcoming the audience Chairman ‘Sadayay Sukhan’ M. A. Doshi presented an introduction of this literary organization and said the aim of poetic evenings is to allow the ‘Sahibay Shaam’ a memorable poetry reading opportunity, which he often lacks.

The evening, held at National Press Club (NPC) library hall, was an extensive display of contemporary Urdu poetry, which regaled audience. It was a demonstration of craftsmanship, panache and thoughtful rendition of various colors of passions by poets. One can justify their description as wordsmiths.

The poets made their mark with creative use of Urdu language’s beauty and its animated import. Instead of delving in old time motifs of ‘Meena-o-Sagar’, ‘Ashaq-o-Mashooq’, portrayed the issues which plague the everyday life of a common man with a mortal intensity.

The poet of the evening before reciting his ‘ghazals’ offered thanks to Chairman ‘Sadayay Sukhan’ M. A. Doshi for organising such an unforgettable event and desired more such programs so that one can listen to the young poets.

In his presidential address, Rehman Hafeez also thanked M. A. Doshi for doing a commendable job to spread effervescence of Urdu poetry. Appreciating the participants, he emphasized the need for get-togethers of master-poets and younger ones.

The poets who with their enchanting shers made it an evening to remember and enthralled the audience by presenting their poetic compositions included:

Rehman Hafeez:

Humain azal se mohabbat sekhai jaati hai

Hum ehlay harf yahee ek zoban samajtay hain

Saeed Raja:

Main aanay waalay dinoun ko badalnay lagta houn

Kabhi Kabhi mujay itna dekhai daita hai

Dr. Aziz Faisal:

Daftar se lay kay chaar maheenoun ki long leave

Baithay rahain tasawwaray jaanaan keeyay huaya

Pir Ateeq Ahmad Chishti:

Main zafaryaab hua khidmatay Urdu kay sabab

Mir Sahib kay alaqay mein mujay dekha gaya

Faqeeh Haider:

Meray dushman mera adna sa taaraf yeh hai

Main woh salar naheen houn jo kumak maangta hai

Faisal Azfar Alvi:

Mera jaari hai raqsay darweshaan

Mujay Aakhir ko qatl hona hai

Nasir Ali Nasir:

Paisay hotay tu tujay laa kay khelonay daita

Meray bachay main tujay aisay na ronay daita

Zehra Batool Zehrayee:

Yeh jo es jheel mein khilta kanwal hai

Tumaray husn ka radday amal hai

M A Doshi:

Adooyay jaan ko bhi ab mehrbaan samajta houn

Yeh baat sach hai magar main kahan samajta houn