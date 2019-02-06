PU moot today

LAHORE: Punjab University’s Institute of Applied Psychology (IAP) in collaboration with the Higher Education Commission of Pakistan, the Punjab Higher Education Commission and the

Pakistan Psychological Association is organising a three-day international conference of Applied Psychology: Practices and Interventions from February 6.

The inaugural ceremony will be held on Wednesday (today) at 4pm at a local hotel. PU Vice-Chancellor Prof Niaz Ahmad Akhtar will be the chief guest on the occasion while foreign delegates consisting of psychologists, presenters and researchers from UK, USA, Australia, Spain, Greece, Ireland and other countries will also attend the event.