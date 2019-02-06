World bodies must help resolve Kashmir issue, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid has said that India has crossed all limits of brutality in held Kashmir.

The minister said the friends of Modi have just made money instead of making any effort to resolve Kashmir issue. World community should play vital role and cooperate with Pakistan to stop the brutality of India in Kashmir. War against brutality until the independence of occupied Kashmir will be continued. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan raised this agenda in front of whole world just after taking oath.

The minister said that no negligence would be tolerated in providing best medical facilities to the patients in hospitals. These words were expressed by her while paying surprise visit to Ganga Ram Hospital on Tuesday. She visited and reviewed the medical facilities in emergency, labour room, waiting area, operation theatre, gynea and other departments.

Medical Superintendent and other officers concerned were also present. She said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has fulfilled his promise to the nation after introducing Health Cards for the poor of the country. The previous government looted public money but did nothing for public health sector. A new monitoring system in all hospitals of the province is being introduced. All medical superintendents have been strictly directed to keep hospitals clean. Dr Yasmin Rashid said that only one attendant would be allowed with patients for ensuring hospitals clean.