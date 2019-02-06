Govt’s housing scheme gets big response, says minister

LAHORE: Punjab Minister for Housing and Urban Development Mian Mehmoodur Raheed has said that Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is getting tremendous response from the people.

Giving detail in this regard, he said that more than 8,000 applications had been submitted by the people in Renala Khurd, Lodhran and Chishtian for getting houses under the scheme. The forms of the scheme can be deposited in specified branches of Bank of Punjab, he added. Naya Pakistan Housing Scheme is an important step towards achieving the goal of a welfare state. The promise of providing five million houses to the people will be fulfilled at every cost in accordance with the vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan, he said.