Elite Academy win Kashmir Day Netball tourney

KARACHI: Elite Academy recorded 8-7 victory against Sindh Academy in a thrilling final of Kashmir Day Netball Tournament at PSB Coaching Centre here on Tuesday. Six teams took part in the tournament, which was organised to express solidarity with the people of Indian-occupied Kashmir.The other teams in the tournament were PNF Academy, City School PAF, Habib Girls School and City School North Nazimbad.In the third position match, PNF Academy thrashed City School North Nazimabad by 8-1.
