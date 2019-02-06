Man United open talks with Rashford over new deal

LONDON: Manchester United have opened talks with Marcus Rashford over a new and improved contract following the forward’s impressive run of form under caretaker manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, reports said on Tuesday.

The 21-year-old scored his 10th goal of the season in Sunday’s 1-0 win at Leicester, becoming the second-youngest player to reach 100 Premier League appearances for United after Ryan Giggs.

Rashford’s contract expires next year and while United have the option to extend it until 2021, negotiations are understood to have started over a fresh agreement.Rashford has started all eight Premier League games since Solskjaer took over from the sacked Jose Mourinho in December, scoring six goals.