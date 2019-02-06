Joerg, Loginov win world snowboard parallel GS crowns

PARK CITY, Utah: Russian teen Dmitry Loginov and Germany’s Selina Joerg won the men’s and women’s snowboard parallel giant slalom titles Monday at the World Freestyle Ski and Snowboard Championships.

Loginov captured the crown when Slovenia’s Tim Mastnak fell in the championship race while Jeorg claimed her trophy after Russia’s Natalia Soboleva was disqualified in the final.It was a shock win by Loginov just two days after his 19th birthday. His only World Cup win came in January 2018 at Bad Gastein just a month after his only other podium finish, a third at Cortina d’Ampezzo.

However, Loginov served notice he would be a threat from his opening race, dethroning reigning world champion Andreas Prommegger of Austria by 1.14 seconds. He advanced from the quarter-finals when Edwin Coratti did not finish and downed compatriot Vic Wild by 3.21 seconds to reach the final.

Germany’s Stefan Baumeister beat Wild by 3.55 seconds to capture third.Joerg, 31, was runner-up at last year’s Pyeongchang Winter Olympics and fourth at the 2010 Vancouver Olympics. She made it back-to-back titles after a victory in Rogla, Slovenia, in the last event before the worlds.

Joerg won by 0.38 of a second over South Korea’s Jeong Hae-rim in her opening race, then downed German compatriot Carolin Langenhorst by 0.69 of a second in the quarter-finals and defeated Swiss Ladina Jenny by 2.79 seconds in the semi-final to book her place in the championship race.Jenny defeated Russia’s Milena Bykova by 0.37 of a second to claim third place.