Mourinho avoids jail for tax fraud in Spain

MADRID: Ex-Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has avoided jail for tax fraud as part of a deal with Spanish prosecutors revealed Tuesday but will pay a fine of close to two million euros.

The 56-year-old is accused of committing tax fraud in 2011 and 2012 when he coached Spanish giants Real Madrid.According to the agreement seen by AFP, Mourinho accepted a one-year jail sentence immediately commuted to a fine of 182,500 euros.

The Portuguese coach will also have to pay an additional penalty of 1.98 million euros ($2.3 million).Mourinho already paid 1.14 million euros in 2015 as an administrative penalty and the deal stipulates that prosecutors won’t oppose that this amount be deduced from the overall fine.Mourinho is the latest high-profile football figure to be judged over his tax affairs in Spain.