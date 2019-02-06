Talib appeals to Ghani for laying tartan tracks in city

KARACHI: Pakistan’s former athlete Muhammad Talib has expressed delight over the laying of two tartan tracks in different parts of Sindh.

He has, however, expressed surprise over the fact that Sindh government did not consider laying a new track in Karachi, where millions of youth are keenly waiting for this facility for a long time.

Sindh government has laid a track in Hyderabad and work for laying another in Mirpurkhas has started. The Hyderabad tartan track will be inaugurated in February or March. Neither the federal nor the provincial government has done anything to replace the track at Pakistan Sports Board’s Karachi centre.

The city needs at least two new tracks urgently because of its population, increasing interest of the athletes and participation of private schools in athletics events. Talib, the most seasoned athletics coach in the country, said that people say that there is no space available in the city for a new tartan track. He remarked that Karachi still has big pieces of land which can be utilised for the purpose. He said that the green belt in Mehmoodabad is the ideal place for a tartan track can be laid. He added that two football grounds could be developed after laying the track.

Talib, who has been providing free athletics coaching for 35 years at his Athletics Fitness School, said if a track is laid there, youngsters of many areas would benefit, including blocks of PECHS, Chaneser Goth, Azam Basti, Baloch Colony, and Defence View.

The other place is Kashmir Road Sports Complex owned by KMC, which is ideal because it has facilities of a number of sports disciplines, Talib said. He said it was surprising that KMC had not considered laying a track there. It is a place which can be accessed by a large number of people easily, he added.

Talib said Mahmoodabad is the constituency of local bodies minister Saeed Ghani and Kashmir Road Sports Complex is in his department’s domain. “Thus, Ghani can do this great work for the youth of the city,” he said.

“He would be fondly remembered for ages if he undertook these projects,” he added. Talib said Sindh government was doing a good job in sports as it had also laid five astro turfs for hockey in the province.

He pointed out that a number of sports facilities in the city are owned by KMC, which could be utilised for laying tartan tracks. He said these projects did not demand much money, but would be a source of revenue once they were built.

He regretted that Landhi Sports Complex had been completed more than two years ago but had still not been operationalised. He said public schools, grounds and complexes which fall under the domain of Ghani should be used for sports activities.

It may be noted here that hundreds of schools organise their sports day and other competitions at PSB-owned coaching centre. The coaching centre’s track is more than 20 years old. Its replacement has been due for many years.