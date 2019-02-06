Olympics bid AFP determined to arrange javelin thrower Arshad’s training abroad

KARACHI: Expecting a breakthrough from the country’s premier javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem in the Olympics qualifiers, Athletics Federation of Pakistan’s (AFP) president Major General (retd) Akram Sahi on Tuesday said that every effort would be made to arrange a quality training programme on foreign soil for him ahead of the World Championships.

“It would not be possible to manage for him a foreign training tour ahead of the Asian Championship, but definitely every effort would be made to send him abroad for training ahead of the World Championships,” he told ‘The News’ from Quetta.

The 23rd Asian Athletics Championships will be held at Al-Khalifa Stadium, Doha, from Aril 21-24. It will be followed by the World Championships at the same city in September and October.

Arshad stunned everyone with his bronze-medal feat in the 18th Asian Games held in Indonesia last summer. It was after 27 years that an athlete of Pakistan stood at the podium in the Asian Games.

“He has the guts and has shown his talent,” said Sahi, who is also a council member of the Asian Athletics Association (AAA).Although there could be financial issues, Sahi is determined to manage Arshad’s training programme. “We have already talked to the Pakistan Sports Board (PSB) and WAPDA’s chairman about the matter. The issue is that the Board has ceased working and nothing is being done. Nobody knows what the government is doing. We will try our best to get sponsorship,” said Sahi, himself a former international athlete.

He said the government should not have stopped sports in the name of reforms. “Olympics are very close but nobody cares. I don’t say that the government should not undertake reforms, but at least along with it the government should have kept activities going. Otherwise, it would kill the aspiration of those top players of the country who are capable of qualifying for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics,” Sahi said.

He disclosed that he wanted to send Arshad to Germany but that move remained unsuccessful.He said the AFP would do everything to support Arshad. “You remember we sent Arshad to Mauritius for six months. But unfortunately he returned after a few days due to home sickness and diet issue,” the AFP chief recalled. “This time we plan to send with him his wife, so he could remain comfortable. He is a good talent and if he manages a throw of 83m to 84m he can qualify for 2020 Olympics,” Sahi said.

He was, however, not satisfied with the growth of the country’s 400m hurdlers. “We were thinking that 400m hurdles would also be a strong event for us, but I am not satisfied with Pakistan’s performance,” Sahi said.