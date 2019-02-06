Shrinking spaces

This refers to the article ‘Our cobweb of lies’ (February 2) by Babar Sattar. The article is not only timely, but also refreshing to read. It touches the democratic soul. His view that investigators, lawyers and judges are above the accountability process makes sense. The examples quoted in the article amply validate this claim. Today, all around us, lies are repeated so frequently that these, while confounding ordinary people, are being turned into the truth. At present, those who are responsible for curbing corruption in the name of accountability have lost their credibility, regardless of the claims being made about their impartiality and objectivity in investigations.

It is regrettable that independent voices are being muzzled. A political system based on fascistic elitism is emerging on the horizon. If the democratic forces do not unite to raise a loud voice of resistance, this country will regress to a point where democratic values and operating norms will become history.

Dr Zafar I Qureshi

Lahore